Adding bling to the Hexa SUV range during the ongoing festive season, Tata Motors has launched a new variant christened XM+. Tata Motors has sandwiched the new Hexa XM+ between XM and range-topping XT variants and it has been priced at Rs 15.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Tata Hexa XM+ variant comes loaded with features such as all-black interiors and 8-colour, ambient mood lighting. The following 10 additions make the new Hexa XM+ more premium.

16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels Soft-touch dashboard with Hexa branding Leather-wrapped steering wheel Fully automatic temperature control with dual AC Additional safety features Front fog lamps Reverse parking sensor with camera Cruise control Automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers Electrically adjustable and foldable outside mirrors

Tata Motors also offers the Hexa with an electric sunroof as optional. The sunroof is available with a two-year warranty through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories.

Tata Hexa XM+ variant is powered by the same 2.2–litre Varicor engine that generates 154bhp of power at 4,000rpm and 320Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and XM+ variant does not have an automatic transmission on offer.

With the arrival of the new variant, Tata Motors offers the Hexa in a total of seven variants (XE, XM, XM+, XMA, XT, XTA and XT 4x4), priced from Rs 12.57 lakh to Rs 17.97 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Tata Hexa XM+ variant is pitted against Mahindra XUV500 W9 variant that costs Rs 15.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Both come with a similar set of features package.

In addition, Tata Motors also offers the Hexa in the Downtown Urban Edition from Rs 12.18 lakh (ex-Delhi). The special edition is sold in two packages- Absolute and Indulge. Tata Motors claims that the Downtown Urban Edition has 15 new additions and stands out for the unique 'urban bronze' colour.

The Hexa Downtown comes with features like wireless charger, premium tan seat covers, Blaupunkt rear seat entertainment player, heads-up display with the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and others.