Tata H5X will be launched between January and March 2019, 45X in 2019 H2

Tata Motors showcased H5X SUV and 45X premium hatchback concepts at Auto Expo 2018

H5X will be based on Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA)

Tata Motors is expected to employ 2.0 Multijet diesel engine in H5X

One of the star manufacturers at the Auto Expo 2018 held in February was Tata Motors. The Indian auto giant had unveiled futuristic concepts christened H5X and 45X. The H5X will soon turn out to be a premium SUV, while 45X in the production avatar will be a premium hatchback.

Emerging reports confirm that the development of both the vehicles is in fast line. For those curious about the launch time of both the vehicles, Tata Motor's PV business unit president Mayank Pareek has some information to share.

"In the first quarter of next year, we will introduce the Tata H5X, a new SUV based on the Omega platform. In the second half of the year, we will launch the premium hatch 45X based on the Alpha platform. Over the next three years, we will develop an entire suite of products, including sedans and other products that are currently missing from our portfolio," Pareek was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Words from the head honcho of Tata Motors confirms that the production-spec H5X will be launched between January and March 2019. The H5X will be a monocoque SUV and will give a glimpse of the future generations of Tata Motors' SUVs in terms of design, technology, and sheer capabilities.

Tata H5X in detail

H5X will be the first vehicle based on Tata's new generation Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (OMEGA), developed in collaboration with its British subsidiary -- Jaguar Land Rover. Tata Motors claims the architecture is derived from the legendary Land Rover D8.

The H5X in production form will bear the Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy and that will ensure the segment-leading wheel sizes and strong fenders for enhanced road presence. Tata Motors is expected to employ 2.0 Multijet diesel engine in H5X, which is already seen under the hood of the Jeep Compass. Tata Motors is expected to position the H5X against Jeep in the Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh category.

Tata 45X - what to expect?

The 45X concept is the predecessor to Tata Motors' new premium hatchback in the pipeline. The concept comes with sporty silhouette and aerodynamic lines. The signature humanity line, slim dual-LED headlamps, and the lower grill setup gives the front of the 45X a sleek stance.

At the rear, the slingshot line design is amplified by a chrome finisher. Surfboard mounted wing cameras and dual-tone body flanked by full LED tail lamps are the other notable elements in the 45X. The production version is expected to feature a toned-down design.