Tata Group has retained its top spot as India's most valuable brand with a value of $28.6 billion, driven by its rebranding initiatives in the aerospace sector and robust retail operations, according to a new analysis.

In its latest report, Brand Finance revealed that Tata Group's top ranking in the list is also propelled by the firm's sponsorship in the Indian Premier League and rising popularity among its consumer products.

"In the past three years, Tata Group has undertaken comprehensive organizational improvements, fully embracing digital transformation and advanced technology across its diverse businesses," said Savio D'Souza, director at Brand Finance.

The report also added that Tata's ranking also reflects the group's strategic initiatives and extensive growth efforts.

Brand Finance made this list after analysing the brand value and market influence of 250 Indian brands.

IInfosys the second most valuable Indian brand

According to the report, Infosys came in the second spot in the list, followed by HDFC Group and LIC Group in the third and fourth places, respectively.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group came in the fifth spot, while SBI Group and Airtel grabbed the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

HCL Tech and Larsen & Toubro Group garnered the eighth and ninth ranks, followed by Hindustan Petroleum in the tenth spot.

Taj Hotel is the strongest Indian brand

According to the report, Tata Group's Taj Hotel brand has been named the strongest Indian brand.

On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is the country's most valued firm by market cap with a value of 21 lakh crores.

Tata Consultancy Services came second in terms of market cap, followed by HDFC Bank and ICICI bank in the third and fourth places, respectively.

Bharti Airtel came in the fifth spot, while SBI and Infosys grabbed the sixth and seventh spot in the list as per market capitalization.

Additionally, India's telecom sector led with a remarkable 61 percent growth in brand value.

The telecom sector was followed by the banking industry at 26 percent, and the mining, iron, and steel sectors recording an average growth of 16%.