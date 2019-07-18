The Tata Group has once again secured the top rank in a list of most valued brands in India. Brand Finance, a UK-based brand valuation consultancy, released the list of the top 100 Indian companies on Tuesday.

Tata tops the chart with a staggering 37 percent rise in its valuation from $14.23 billion in 2018 to $19.55 billion in 2019. As per the Brand Finance report, Tata Group was consistently keeping its valuation within the $13-$14 billion range since 2013 and has crossed the $18 billion mark for the first time in seven years.

Second in the list after the Tata Group is the Life Insurance Corporation with its valuation at about $7.2 billion. The insurance company jumped two places from the former list to bag the second rank this year.

Information technology major Infosys is valued at $6.5 billion after it showed a registered yearly growth of 7.7 percent. The IT giant has retained its third rank from last year.

The other companies that made to the top 10 list are State Bank of India, Mahindra Group, HDFC Bank, Airtel, HCL, Reliance and Wipro.

The top 10 companies saw a brand value change ranging from 1.7 percent to 37.4 percent except for two companies that saw a dip of more than 28 percent in their brand value.

Airtel and HCL made it to the top 10 rankings in the Brand Finance chart but witnessed a significant fall in their rankings. Airtel had a fall from the second position to the seventh, showing negative growth. HCL, on the other hand, fell from its fifth rank in 2018 to the eighth rank this year showcasing the least growth among the top 10 companies in the chart.The

The Mahindra Group has shown enormous growth during the financial year of 2018-19. The company rose from a valuation of $3,869 million to $5241 million, making a growth of 35.5 percent. The company's rank rose from 11th in 2018 to the fifth in the 2019 Brand Finance list.

The list showed new entrants like Reliance Jio and Dmart, both of which made it to the top 50.

The chart also shows the slow growth of Indian banks. The finance consultancy says only three banks -- State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank -- made improvment, while all the other banks saw a downgrade in their rankings. ICICI Bank saw a massive growth of about 41 percent followed by State Bank of India achieving a 34 percent increase while HDFC Bank made a 19 percent increase in the financial year of 2018-19.

The companies that made it to the top 50 list: