Indian carmaker Tata announced the plans to launch the all-new Tiago electric vehicle on September 09, as the firm eyes a 30 percent EV penetration by 2030.

It should be noted that Tata Motors is already dominating the electric vehicle space in India with a market share of a mammoth 88 percent, thanks to its Nexon EV.

According to close sources to the company, Tata Tiago, upon its launch will become the most affordable electric car in India, with a probable price range below Rs. 10 lakh.

Apart from Nexon, Tata has also Tigor in its arsenal of electric vehicles. Even though Nexon is very popular among Indian customers, Tigor has failed to impress buyers, as the car is priced at Rs 13 lakhs.

According to reports, Tiago EV will be having similar looks to its petrol counterpart. The EV, however, will have some EV-specific elements, like a closed grille at the front and blue highlights all around, unique elements Tata already experimented with in its Tigor.

The new Tata Tiago EV will be having dual tones cabin, and it will be available in multiple colors like its petrol variant.

Even though Tata has not revealed the driving range of the Tiago EV, it is expected to have a little more running capacity than the Tigor, which offers 306 kilometers on one full charge.