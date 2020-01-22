Tata Motors commercially launched its first premium hatchback - Tata Altroz - in India as it eyes the fastest growing category within the small car segment. Tata Altroz is the latest addition to the car maker's extensive lineup, but it is the first product under the modular ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

Tata Altroz price in India starts at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the high-end XZ-O variant. The Altroz hatchback takes inspiration from Harrier, which uses Impact 2.0 Design Language. Let's take a deeper look at the new car:

Tata Altroz: Variants & price

Tata Altroz comes in petrol and diesel variants. Both engines come in four models, each priced differently to suit buyers' budget. The car comes in High-Street Gold, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey and Avenue White colours.

Petrol variants

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XE - Rs 5.29 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XM - Rs 6.15 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XT - Rs 6.84 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XZ - Rs 7.44 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.2-litre Revotron XZ (O) - Rs 7.69 lakh

Diesel variants

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XE - Rs 6.99 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XM - Rs 7.75 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XT - Rs 8.44 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XZ - Rs 9.04 lakh

Tata Altroz 1.5-litre Revotorq XZ (O) - Rs 9.29 lakh

Tata Altroz: Engine specs

Tata Altroz is offered in BS-6 compliant engines - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque while the diesel variant pushes 90hp and 200Nm torque. If you're looking for an automatic transmission, it is still under the works but the Altroz comes in five-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz: Design & Features

Tata Altroz looks truly premium at first glance. Complete with its sporty grille, dual-chamber automatic projector headlights and LED DRLs, Tata Altroz completes the design with split taillamps, a spoiler and piano black ORVM, black roof and 16-inch laser cut alloys.

Inside the Altroz, there's a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The steering wheel is , has multifunctional, has a multifunctional steering wheel with controls, automatic AC, cruise control, and a 15-litre cooled glove box.

Tata Altroz: Safety

Tata Altroz has scored impressively at Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash tests. The car has been awarded five stars, the only Made-in-India car to have secured a perfect score after Tata Nexon.

In addition to that, Tata Altroz comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and CSC, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX, seat belt reminder, high-speed alert system and impact sensing auto door unlock.