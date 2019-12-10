Tata Motors is entering the premium hatchback segment with the all-new Altroz. The manufacturer doesn't have a presence in this segment and anything which is coming right away from this segment will be a market share gain for Tata Motors. With the new premium Altroz, Tata Motors is very confident in delivering golden standards for their customers and expect to gain a strong market share in the premium hatchback segment.

Tata Altroz - Based on ALFA Architecture

The Altroz is the first car to roll out in the ALFA (for Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced) Architecture and the second car to come under the Impact 2.0 design language. The doors open up to 90 degrees and the flat rear floor are some of the features of the new architecture which will be common for the upcoming models coming under this platform and will be able to hold body styles ranging from 3.7m to 4.3m in length.

Tata Altroz Design: How striking it is to look at?

The design of the Altroz seems promising with a striking road presence. Overall the car is designed to deliver a dynamic and sporty stance. The piano black grille looks sleek and we have already seen it in other Tata vehicles followed by the large swept-back headlamps which give it an imposing look on the front end. The front fascia itself is a bit protruding and sharp while the bonnet gets a swooping line which adds to the dynamic stance of the car.

The distinctive design elements are those thick piano black panels called 'Shooting Comet Line' which comes right under the windows and you can notice piano-black accents on the rear as well. Also, notice that the side profile looks smooth with the door handles mounted on the C-Pillar. Overall, the Altroz shines well in terms of design. The laser-cut dual-tone alloy wheels do look good but the large wheel arches can fit bigger wheels.

Tata Altroz Interiors: Spacious & Comfortable

The best part while getting inside the all-new Altroz is that all four doors open up to 90 degrees. Get inside and the Altroz will greet you with a spacious and rich cabin. The flat-bottom steering wheel is thick and nice to hold. The gear lever is tall (the way I like it) and both the steering wheel and the gear lever is leather-wrapped.

The Altroz comes with a dual-tone satin-finished dashboard fixed with a 7" touch screen infotainment from Harman which supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster also houses a 7-inch TFT screen and an analogue speedometer. Both the screens can be synced and controlled via the steering mounted switches. We noticed that both the screens are not bright enough and under immense light, the screen isn't clearly visible. The serene blue lighting element looks nice at night and the material quality feels top-notch. However, there are places where you can notice panel gaps.

The seats inside are large and offer good comfort. At the rear, we get a flat floor and the Altroz is wider at 1655mm (wider than i20) which means we get good shoulder room and can accommodate 5 passengers with comfort. There is a 12V charging socket at the rear just below the AC vents and there are 24 smart utility spaces inside the Altroz. Interesting elements on the inside are those umbrella holders, 15-litre cooled glove box, sliding driver armrest and that huge 345 litre boot at the rear.

Tata Altroz Performance & Handling

The Altroz comes with two engine options, both of them are BS6 compliant. There is a 1.2 litre three-cylinder peppy petrol motor which makes 86PS of maximum power and 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel is a bigger 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which makes 90PS of maximum power and a good 200Nm of torque, both of them mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox. First drive impressions are pretty positive as the car handles really well and feels planted on the road because of the wide track. It gets two drive modes – Eco & City.

The petrol engine is peppy to drive and the car feels light and effortless. The engine is a tuned version of what we get in the Tigor, but the engine suits the purpose. But if you ask us, we felt the power is just adequate rather than exciting to drive. The better match would be a more efficient and powerful diesel motor. However, there is an initial lag for the motor up to 2000RPM and post that, the car gains speed in a better way. It would have been better if there was a 6th gear on the diesel as there is an urge to shift once you cross triple-digit speed on the 5th gear.

Tata Altroz Safety Features

· Dual Airbags

· ABS with EBD

· Reverse parking camera with dynamic guideways

· Height adjustable front seatbelt with Crash Locking Tongue, Retractable Pretensioner Load limiter

· ISOFIX Child Seat Tether Anchorage

· Corner Stability Control

Should You Buy One?

The Altroz sure is a great product from Tata Motors. Loaded with features and a striking design, we will love it on our Indian roads. The golden shade is very premium to look at. Both petrol and diesel motors are good to drive as well. However, we would need to wait for Tata Motors to launch the turbo petrol motor for an enthusiastic drive which is already on the cards. The Altroz will be a premium family car and a proper spacious 5-seater. As of now, buyers will be more inclined towards the diesel motor.

Expected Price: INR 5.5-8 Lac