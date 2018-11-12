Tata Motors was one of the automakers which had a splash at the Auto Expo 2018 with two concepts - H5X SUV and 45X premium hatchback. Among the two, H5X will soon turn as Harrier SUV and launch has been scheduled in early 2019.

The latest spy images of the 45X indicate the development of Tata Motors' premium hatchback is also in full swing. However, Hyundai Elite i20 and Honda Jazz rivalling premium hatchback will be little late to enter the market.

A report in Autocar claims Tata Motors has earmarked August 2019 as the suitable time for the launch of the 45X-based premium hatchback.

The production version of the 45X concept will be the first car built on Tata Motors' new and advanced AMP platform. It will also bear new Impact Design 2.0 design language. While the company has not named the premium hatchback yet, multiple reports claim it will be called Aquilla.

Tata Harrier retained most of the flashy attributes of the H5X and the same treatment is expected with the 45X as well. In that case, the Aquilla will get a sporty silhouette and aerodynamic lines. Signature humanity line, slim dual-LED headlamps, lower grill setup will give the front of Aquilla a sleek stance.

At the rear, slingshot line design will get amplified by a chrome finisher. Surfboard mounted wing cameras of the 45X will make way for a regular rear view mirror camera.

Tata Motors

The interior of the 45X based hatchback will boast of segment-leading touchscreen infotainment system, analogue dials, and a T-shaped centre console with AC vents under the centre screen. The car is also expected to offer personalisation with multiple accessory options.

The hatchback is expected to draw power from 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines currently do duty in Nexon. The mill will come mated to the options of a six-speed manual and there is also a twin-clutch gearbox in development.

Source: Autocar