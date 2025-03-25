Tarun Bajaj new Revenue Secretary in major bureaucratic reshuffle

In a major reshuffle at the Centre on Tuesday, senior IAS official Tarun Bajaj was appointed as new Secretary, Revenue, in the Finance Ministry, while Ajay Seth replaces him as Secretary, Economic Affairs.

Bajaj, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official who had earlier served as Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office, was serving as Secretary, Economic Affairs since April 30, 2020, and had taken additional charge of Secretary, Revenue, after the superannuation of incumbent Ajay Bhushan Pandey. Besides Bajaj, the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved appointments of seven other IAS officials in various ministries.

Six posts of Additional Secretaries were also temporarily upgraded to the Special Secretary level. Additional Secretary, Home, Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988 batch officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs upon superannuation of R.S. Shukla on April 30.

Ali Raza Rizvi, also of the 1988 batch, will take over as Secretary, Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in place of Sailesh, who has become a Member, Public Enterprises Selection Board. Rizvi was Special Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Indevar Pandey, a 1988-batch officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and Pensions and Pensioners Welfare upon superannuation of Kshatrapati Shivaji on March 31.

He is presently Special Secretary, Development of North Eastern Region. Special Secretary, Corporate Affairs, Anjali Bhawra, a 1988 batch officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment upon superannuation of Shakuntala D. Gamlin on March 31.

Managing Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd, Jatindra Nath Swain, a 1988 batch officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Fisheries, in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Special Secretary, Revenue, in the Finance Ministry, Anil Kumar Jha, a 1988 batch officer, has been appointed as Secretary, Tribal Affairs. Anuradha Prasad, Pramod Kumar Pathak, Jivesh Nandan, Sanjay Kumar Singh, K. Rajeswara Rao and S. K. Dev Verman -- all Additional Secretaries in different Ministries -- have been promoted to Special Secretary rank.

(With inputs from IANS)