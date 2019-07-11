After recovering from a wrist injury that Tarak suffered during the shoot of RRR, he is back to the sets of the film. Tarak is also back to his gym.

Celebrity fitness trainer Llyod Stevens, who has trained people like Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan, is now helping Tarak get fit. Stevens was also roped in to train Jr NTR and Ram Charan for RRR. He has previously trained Tarak during Aravinda Sametha.

On Wednesday, Stevens took to his official Twitter handle to share a video of Tarak practising rigorously the leg extension in the gym. Stevens focused on the muscular thighs of Tarak, which are definitely an absolute delight to watch. He even captioned it as, "Giving it everything we've got #komaramBheem #RRR #wedontskiplegday."

Directed by Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani and many other actors in lead roles. After Daisy Edgar Jones walked out of the project, the makers have been looking for replacement and names of Sai Pallavi, Nithya Menen and other heroines have been doing rounds on social media.

RRR, which will release on July 30, 2020, is being produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. It is being helmed under a budget of Rs 350 crore. The period drama showcases NTR as action-loaded Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Alia Bhatt is making her Telugu debut with this film, in which she pairs up with Ram Charan Tej. Ajay Devgn will also be seen playing a key role in this film.