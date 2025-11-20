Actor Tara Sutaria celebrated her pre-30th birthday with her beau Veer Pahariya in the Maldives last week. After returning from their intimate vacation, Orry hosted a party for Tara, which was attended by his close friends.

The celebration video was shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories. The birthday theme was Old Hollywood Glamour, and needless to say, Veer was also part of the celebrations. During the cake-cutting, Veer hugged and kissed his lady love while feeding her cake. Tara also fed him a piece of birthday cake and kissed him on the cheek.

For her birthday bash, Tara opted for a figure-hugging ivory outfit, featuring intricate bead, pearl and crystal detailing. Her matching gloves complemented the ensemble perfectly, and Tara looked breathtakingly beautiful. Veer opted for a black-and-white tuxedo.

However, Tara's vision in a white midi dress wasn't received well by netizens. The actor was brutally trolled for her outfit, with many questioning why she chose a look fit for the Met Gala or a high-fashion event instead of a birthday outfit.

Veer shares inside photos from Maldives getaway with GF Tara

Veer Pahariya also shared some unseen photos with his girlfriend. In the first picture, Veer is seen kissing Tara on her forehead as they pose for the cameras. Another captures him playing the piano while Tara watches with a glowing smile. A third image shows Veer lovingly feeding her at an event, while the final picture features the duo unwinding on a yacht during a serene vacation.

Veer's caption read, "Happy Birthday, my whole heart..."

Take a look at how netizens reacted to Tara's gloved and princess outfit and her PDA with Veer.

On Sunday, Tara offered her followers a sneak peek into her early birthday celebrations through an Instagram carousel.

The first image shows her posing in front of an illuminated display reading Happy Birthday Tara in glowing red fairy lights. Dressed in a chic black bralette and sheer sarong, she accessorised the look with gold jewellery.

Another picture revealed her stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. She concluded the post with a soothing video of waves crashing onto a golden beach. Captioning the post with excitement, Tara wrote, "BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO."

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation around their relationship surfaced early in the year as they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. By mid-2025, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

About Tara Sutaria's work front



The actor is best known for her roles in Student of the Year 2, Heropanti 2, and Ek Villain Returns.