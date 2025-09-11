Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor. So far, two songs and the trailer of the film have been released. But as Janhvi Kapoor is busy with TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) and promoting her film Homebound with Ishaan Khattar and Vishal Jethwa, on the other hand, Varun here in Mumbai is filling the gap of her absence.

On Thursday, Varun turned showstopper as he walked the ramp for Kalki. While everyone anticipated it would be Janhvi and Varun, netizens were amused seeing Tara Sutaria opposite Varun as the showstopper.

Although Tara and Varun didn't pose much together, a video of them posing for the paparazzi has been shared on Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle. In the clip, Varun and Tara smile for the photos, but soon Tara pulls herself away and starts fidgeting with her hair.

Take a look

Netizens flocked to the comment section of the paparazzi and mentioned that Tara looks uncomfortable and is behaving awkwardly around Varun. While many netizens also jumped to the conclusion that since Janhvi and Sidharth Malhotra extensively promoted Param Sundari and also went for city tours and college fests, with videos of them getting cosy during promotions have gone viral and for which Janhvi and Sidharth faced backlash, this would have led Varun's wife Natasha to keep Janhvi away from Varun.

What did Tara and Varun wear for the runway?

Varun wore a traditional ivory kurta, while Tara wore a tightly fitted bralette and a goldenish-red lehenga.

Work front

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film stars an ensemble cast of Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 October 2025, coinciding with Dussehra.

Meanwhile, Tara has made her relationship official with Veer Pahariya.