Tara Sutaria kisses, gets cosy with AP Dhillon; jealous boyfriend Veer Pahariya calls her 'My'

Popular actor Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. While she initially made headlines for her breakup with Aadar Jain, her love life has continued to remain in the spotlight. For a while, she was rumored to be dating Veer Pahariya, but speculations soon shifted towards Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon, especially after the release of their music video Thodi Si Daarul last week.

Photos and videos from the shoot, showcasing Tara and Dhillon's sizzling chemistry, have gone viral on social media. Tara even shared a few steamy behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, where she is seen in a golden backless mini dress with a thigh-high slit, while Dhillon sports a crisp white shirt with an untied bow tie. The duo can also be seen posing intimately—even sharing a kiss in one frame.

Needless to say, the chemistry sparked conversations online, and it appears Tara's rumored boyfriend, Veer Pahariya, couldn't help but react.

Tara captioned the post with lyrics from their song: "Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu."

To this, Veer commented, "My," with a star and a red heart emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," accompanied by an evil eye and a red heart emoji.

The exchange caught fans' attention, with many assuming the couple had just gone Instagram official.

"Happy for you," wrote one user.

Another added, "Finally, Tara has moved on."

Some commented that Tara deserved better, while others noted how she might become Janhvi Kapoor's devrani, as Janhvi is dating Veer's brother, Shikhar Pahariya.

Earlier this year, Tara and Veer made a splash as showstoppers at a fashion event and even reportedly vacationed together in Capri, Italy, their similar yacht photos adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Work Front

Tara Sutaria was last seen in the thriller Apurva on JioCinema, co-starring Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav. Veer Pahariya, meanwhile, made his acting debut in Sky Force, sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar.