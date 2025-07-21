Punjab's popular singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, has been making steady strides in her Bollywood journey. The diva initially made headlines for her alleged relationship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. Their adorable chemistry and frequent public appearances together won hearts across the nation, with several fan pages dedicated to the beloved pair, fondly known as SidNaaz, hoping to see them get married someday.

However, fate had other plans. Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away on September 2, 2021.

Since then, Shehnaaz has carved out a space for herself in the entertainment industry. On Saturday evening, she turned heads at the launch of rapper Honey Singh's luxury watch brand, YoYo Watches, held in Mumbai. Shehnaaz opted for a dazzling mini golden outfit, which instantly grabbed attention.

Several photos and videos of Shehnaaz posing for the paparazzi quickly went viral. In one video, Shehnaaz is seen seated as photographers crowd around her. She appears visibly uncomfortable while adjusting the hem of her short dress as her thighs become exposed. Despite her efforts to stay composed, the paparazzi continued taking pictures and recording videos, showing little sensitivity to her discomfort.

Shehnaaz was seen visibly embarrassed and even scolded the photographers for staring. She was heard saying, "Arey bhai ruk jao, side ho jao" (Please wait, move aside).

The video was widely circulated online with the caption, "Shehnaaz Gill Oops Moment." However, instead of showing empathy, several netizens criticised the actress for wearing an outfit she appeared visibly uncomfortable.

One user commented, "Then why did you wear it in the first place if you're feeling uncomfortable?"

Another wrote, "If you don't feel comfortable, why wear such clothes? I really like you, Shehnaaz, but I don't like your dress."

A third added, "Why do you wear such outfits that lead to oops moments?"