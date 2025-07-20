While the cameras are off, Bollywood's leading ladies are turning up the heat on vacation. Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Malaika Arora are soaking in the sun and serving major fashion goals as they enjoy their summer break.

From Disha's sizzling wet-look photoshoot to Kareena redefining beachwear with a lungi and bralette combo. Priyanka is ringing in her birthday in style with Nick and Malti by her side, dropping breathtaking pics straight from the beach. And Malaika's dreamy Tuscan getaway is the kind of vacay we're all manifesting right now.

The B-town beauties are lighting up Instagram with their beach diaries. Needless to say, Kareena and Priyanka are total hotties in their 40s, Disha and Mouni are the OG beachwear queens, and Malaika? Well, her jaw-dropping photos at 50 with her son a proof that age is seriously just a number.

Let's take a look at divas who are amping up the heat on Instagram in beachwear.

Malaika Arora's Tuscany Vacation with Son Arhaan Khan Is All Things Love

It's been over a week since Malaika has been soaking in the Tuscan vibes with her son Arhaan. The actor has been sharing glimpses of her vacation, which includes sun, sea, beaches, delicious food, and her slaying it in stunning swimwear.

From posing amidst sunset views to sipping classic Tuscan wine, Malaika is dressed to impress, with scenic rolling hills as her backdrop.

Desi Girl Priyanka's sizzling birthday celebration

We simply can't get enough of Priyanka Chopra's birthday getaway. The actor is celebrating with daughter Malti and husband-singer Nick Jonas, and has been dropping sultry beachwear photos that showcase her chiselled hourglass figure.

Most of her pictures feature romantic moments with Nick, including kisses as she rings in her special day.

Nick even posted a picture with Priyanka on his Instagram, writing,"Nothing brings me more joy in this life than celebrating you @priyankachopra. Happy birthday, my love."

However, the couple's constant PDA drew mixed reactions online. Some netizens slammed the duo, calling their lovey-dovey posts excessive and accusing them of spamming Instagram with kisses and smooches.

Disha Patani: OG swimsuit queen

Disha Patani never fails to turn heads with her stunning looks. She recently shared pictures from her beachside photoshoot, flaunting her toned physique as she lounged by the beach and struck bold poses by the pool. With effortless charm, she continues to reign as the queen of swimsuit style.

Mouni Roy: Sizzling in Sensuous Beachwear

Mouni Roy, often seen vacationing with her BFF Disha, recently shared a series of sultry photos wearing a bralette and a wrap-around skirt. Her sensuous poses and beachside fashion added to the glam quotient on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Chic Beach Diaries from Greece

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in Greece with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids Jeh and Taimur. The actor has been sharing stunning photos from the trip, including one in which she rocked a yellow bralette top paired with a checked lungi.

She captioned the photo hilariously, "Did a lungi dance in Greece...had fun ❤️ must try."

Another set of photos shows Kareena donning a nude-colored monokini, looking every bit the beach goddess.