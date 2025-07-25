One of the biggest and most prestigious fashion events in the country, India Couture Week, is currently underway in Delhi, with the who's who from B-town and the fashion world turning up the glam and setting the ramp on fire.

The opening night saw Tamannaah Bhatia slay the runway as she turned muse for designer Rahul Mishra. On Friday, Tara Sutaria walked the ramp for Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, donning an ivory and gold corset gown. However, her awkward walk didn't go unnoticed. Netizens pointed out that Tara's outfit looked ill-fitted, and she seemed uncomfortable. Many also felt her walk appeared a bit manly.

Despite the criticism, Tara won hearts with a romantic gesture for her boyfriend Veer Pahariya, who was seated in the front row, cheering her on. Photos and videos of their adorable PDA have gone viral. In one of the clips, Tara waved to the crowd and then blew a kiss to Veer—who promptly returned the gesture. Their sweet exchange has only intensified buzz around their budding romance, and fans seem to be loving the couple.

Needless to say, love is definitely in the air for Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya, who have now gone public. However, a section of the internet wasn't too pleased—many found their PDA staged and called it unnatural and performative.

At the same event, Tara was asked by ANI if she was dating Veer. She responded with, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment."

Just a day earlier, on Thursday, the couple was spotted at the airport, flying out to Delhi. The two arrived in the same car, and Veer was seen gallantly opening the door for Tara. Both twinned in white, Tara looked chic in white shorts and a matching blazer paired with a black top, while Veer opted for a beige shirt and white pants.

They didn't pose together for the cameras and quickly made their way inside the terminal. However, while walking, they were seen holding on to each other.

Meanwhile, several Instagram pages weren't convinced by their love story. Many pointed out that initially, Tara was walking ahead without acknowledging Veer, but after noticing the paparazzi, she placed her hand on his shoulder, social media users believed that their PDA was for the cameras than real affection.

Take a look:

About Veer and Tara

Previously, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain, who is Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. The two parted ways in 2023. In February this year, Aadar got married to Alekha Advani. Veer Pahariya, on the other hand, was earlier dating Sara Ali Khan.

Veer Pahariya made his acting debut earlier this year in Sky Force, which was released in January. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the music video Thodi Si Daaru, sung by AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal.