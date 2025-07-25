It was a star-studded Thursday night at the premiere of Sarzameen. The who's who of the industry amped up the glam quotient as they attended the screening. Ibrahim Ali Khan, who plays the lead in the film, arrived with his actor-sister Sara Ali Khan. Karan Johar also marked his presence, but it was Kajol who skipped the event.

Who wore what!

Ibrahim was dressed in an all-black outfit, and Sara twinned with her brother in black as well.

Several photos and videos from the premiere have gone viral. In one of the clips, Sara hugged Ibrahim as she made a surprise appearance to support her brother.

In another viral clip, Sara's heel broke as she walked toward the red carpet. Though visibly uncomfortable, she continued to pose and even requested that the paparazzi not to capture the moment.

Another clip shows Sara sitting on the red carpet, making heart-hand gestures while posing for the media.

While Ibrahim, who is the man of the hour, interacted with a deaf and mute fan.

It so happened that while exiting the theatre after the screening, he was approached by a deaf and mute fan requesting a photo. Upon learning about the fan's condition, Ibrahim immediately switched to sign language and started communicating with him. He even told the fan to go home and sleep, to which the fan innocently responded by trying to show his home location on a map. Ibrahim patiently waited, hugged the fan, and left once the fan stepped aside.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Ibrahim's interaction with the fan; while many praised his humility and kindness, some claimed the moment looked staged and PR-driven. Others even speculated that Sara's broken heel incident seemed scripted.

Despite the criticism, fans lauded both siblings for their humility and down-to-earth nature.

A user wrote, "After Ahaan Pandey's film Saiyaara, every nepo kid is trying new PR tactics..."

The next user mentioned, "They look fake, Sara's sandal was already broken..."

The third one said, "Ibrahim acting with the fan looks more real than his acting on-screen."

Recently, in an interview with GQ India, Ibrahim revealed experiencing difficulty with speech. "Soon after I was born, I had very bad jaundice and that went straight to my brainstem. I went on to lose quite a bit of my hearing, and that impacted my speech. My speech is something that I've had to work hard on since I was a child, with coaches and therapists. It's not perfect; I'm still working really hard on it," he said.

About Sarzameen

Sarzameen is the directorial debut of Kayoze Irani, the son of actor-director Boman Irani. The film also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is streaming on JioHotstar from July 25.