In the age of Instagram Reels, every other day brings a new trend with users grooving to catchy beats. After several viral songs, a fresh craze has taken over timelines is the "Aura Farming" trend.

The trend went viral after an 11-year-old Indonesian boy, Rayyan Arkan Dikha, was seen dancing on a boat to a remix of the song See Tình. Dubbed the "boat dance," his moves quickly captured the attention of Gen Z and content creators around the globe, making Rayyan an overnight internet sensation.

And now, several creators are blindly jumping on the bandwagon, flooding Instagram with their versions of the trend.

Mumbaikars follow the Aura Farming trend blindly!

On Thursday, a video surfaced showing a woman dancing barefoot on the bonnet of a moving Mercedes-Benz in Kharghar. In the clip, the woman is seen striking poses and dancing atop the luxury car as it moves through traffic.

Women's BF, identified as Shaikh, drove without a license

According to reports, the car was being driven by the woman's boyfriend, who did not possess a valid driver's license. The reckless stunt endangered not only the woman and the driver but also other commuters on the road. As a result, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has taken strict action and detained the driver and registering a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act.

The caption on the video read: "On my way to the 69th heartbreak with the same guy.."

The stunt triggered a wave of backlash, with netizens calling for strict action. One user tagged the police, writing, "Can you please take strict action on this? These idiot Instagrammers are creating trends that influence people in the worst ways."

Reacting to the police action, the woman involved shared her side of the story via Instagram.

"We've been taken to the police station last night. Around 7 policemen came to our house and took us in. We spent 5 hours at the station. They filed an FIR — 8 sections, a case, and whatnot," she wrote.

@MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp Can you please take strict action on this? These idiot instagrammers are setting up trends where people get influenced in the wrong Way..



her instagram id is -> nazmeen.sulde



Video shot in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai 410210. pic.twitter.com/wX84eklxqW — Máhesh (@TweetToMahesh) July 22, 2025

She continued, "Don't know what's going to happen next. Feeling really scared, alone, and traumatised. Just wanted to share this so I could feel a little lighter. Something like this has never happened before. I don't even know what to do next or what's coming."

Netiznes slammed the women for recklessness

One user commented, "Reminds me of a famous tweet, 'Dehat is not a place, it's a mindset. One can be a dehati even while owning a Merc."

Another asked, "Why wasn't the girl arrested?"

A third sarcastically wrote, "So if it was an autopilot car, the girl still wouldn't have been arrested?"