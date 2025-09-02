Are you following Salman Khan's 19th season of Bigg Boss? If not, we've got you covered. It's been barely a week since BB 19 premiered on Colors and JioHotstar, and from day one, the house has witnessed clashes, tempers soaring, fights over food, the never-ending chicken mudda, heated task arguments, and more.

This season, BB has locked inside the house spiritual content creator Tanya Mittal, who is often seen bragging about her affluent lifestyle, from sharing how her bodyguards saved people during the Kumbh Mela 2025 to narrating her struggles inside the house. She even mentioned that her staff helps her decide what she should wear.

Tanya, while claiming to be sanskari, stated that she never wore short or skimpy outfits despite being in the entertainment industry. But soon, netizens dug up an old Instagram reel where she was seen draping a saree over a bralette, exposing her body. Her double standards were quickly called out.

Inside the house, too, Tanya has been mocked by inmates left, right, and centre. On Monday, she had an intense showdown with Zeeshan Qadri and Baseer Ali over cleaning responsibilities. In the clip, Zeeshan is seen reminding Tanya that the smoking room in the garden also falls under cleaning duties. Tanya immediately refused, arguing that the smoking area is used by only a handful of contestants and therefore cannot be considered a common space like the living room.

Her justification didn't sit well with Zeeshan and Baseer. Baseer quipped that if she wasn't willing to clean, she shouldn't expect food either. This added fuel to Tanya's already fiery mood, and she snapped back, saying that if everyone could wash their own plates, they could also clean up after their own cigarettes.

Zeeshan then challenged her, saying, "Let's see how long you can go without doing it." The tension escalated as he kept throwing sharp remarks, prompting Tanya to retort, "Don't talk nonsense, sir. Show the same respect I'm giving you." The promo has since gone viral, with many fans on social media siding with Tanya for standing her ground and refusing to give in to pressure.

Netizens, however, had mixed reactions to Tanya's altercation. While some supported her, most slammed her, pointing out that she isn't living in a palace and that in Bigg Boss, if you've signed up, you're expected to do household chores.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants include names like Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, among others.