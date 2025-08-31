The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Salman Khan, aired on Saturday night on JioCinema and Colors. Salman was seen pulling up housemates left, right, and centre. He first called out comedian Pranit More for cracking jokes about him after several of Pranit's videos surfaced on social media. While reprimanding him, Salman clarified that if humour helps Pranit make a living and entertain people, he has no issue, but it should be done in the right way.

He then turned to Tanya Mittal, mocking her for constantly bragging about her affluent lifestyle, before taking a dig at Amaal over his dynamics with fellow housemates. Nehal was also in the spotlight, with Salman addressing her frequent emotional breakdowns in the house. He reminded her that the platform demands resilience and focus, not tears over trivial matters.

Salman Khan blasts Pranit for making jokes at his expense

Weekend Ka Vaar took a sharp turn when Salman confronted Pranit, calling him "Tanya's satellite." He pointed out that Pranit avoids expressing his opinions openly in the house and instead channels his thoughts only through Tanya. "You feel no one gives bhaav to your territory. You don't express yourself anywhere except to Tanya," Salman remarked, urging him to step out of his comfort zone.

Salman further noted that Pranit's humour often remains hidden, aimed at Gaurav, Zeishan, and Amaal behind their backs, while only Tanya gets the upfront version. Advising him to showcase his real personality, Salman said, "Don't play at a safe distance. Your humour and personality aren't being displayed here. Do the crowd work face-to-face with the housemates."

He also addressed the jokes Pranit had made at his expense, "If you were me and I were you, how would you react to the fake punchlines you cracked about me? Using my name for your work, whether right or wrong, doesn't bother me. If my name is helping you earn your rozi-roti, I'm happy for you. But look at Kapil Sharma and Krushna, they also do comedy, but not like you did."

Ending on a note of encouragement, Salman reminded him, "Do the comedy, but don't go below the belt. The housemates won't be as understanding as I am."

Salman questions Nehal's breakdowns

Next, Salman grilled Nehal about crying over food despite fruits being available in the house. "You made it look like you weren't fed at all. That's not true," he said. He also asked her what she meant by her "Gen Z style of replying," leaving her unable to respond.

For context, Nehal had earlier broken down over not getting chicken and repeatedly complained about inmates being "unfair."

What happened?

Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj over food. Nehal is seen asking Abhishek if he had eaten, before angrily pointing out that no chicken was left for her. "There is no chicken, should I starve?" she demands.

Abhishek immediately defends himself, saying that many contestants in the house eat chicken, and he is not the only one responsible. This sparks Nehal's anger, and she shouts that she will not cook anymore, adding that housemates can "survive on eggs and paneer" instead. Her outburst leaves Abhishek visibly agitated.

The argument soon spills out of the bedroom, leaving Mridul Tiwari and other housemates shocked at Nehal's reaction. Things escalate further when Amaal Mallik remarks, "Chaar tukde ek aadmi ne khaye," indirectly pointing at Abhishek. This triggers yet another heated exchange.

Frustrated and emotional, Nehal eventually breaks down, crying that all she is asking for is basic food.

Kunicka praised for leadership

Salman praised her captaincy, "You're the captain now, but you looked like a captain from the very beginning. With your experience, you tried to explain things clearly, but no one understood you."

Kunicka also opened up about her disappointment with Gaurav during the captaincy task. She said, "He considered me like his mother, but when it came to support, he didn't stand by me. I'm glad Tanya pointed it out, because I usually take things at face value. Otherwise, I wouldn't have realised it."

Gaurav explained, "I didn't know how the captaincy task would unfold, so I couldn't directly tell her I wanted to support Ashnoor. I even informed Abhishek about it. If Tanya's words had come with the right intention, Kunicka wouldn't have been so upset."

In a fiery task, contestants were asked to label housemates as 'Thanda,' 'Chamcha,' or 'Dustbin.' Kunicka called Ashnoor Thanda, Gaurav dubbed Tanya an "aag lagane wali," Farhana labelled Baseer Kunicka's chamcha, and Amaal controversially tagged Kunicka as Dustbin. The task stirred new rifts and rivalries in the house.

The evening ended on a glamorous note as Baaghi 4 cast members Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu joined Salman, bringing star power and fun interactions to the stage.