It was a star-studded Thursday night at the screening of Tanvi, where a host of Bollywood celebrities attended the film's premiere. Among them were veteran actors Anupam Kher and his wife, Kirron Kher. This marked Kirron Kher's first red carpet appearance since her cancer diagnosis during the pandemic. The actor, who has been keeping a low profile and staying out of the public eye, made a striking return. Thursday night was a special exception, as Kirron Kher looked breathtakingly elegant while posing with her husband, Anupam Kher.

Dressed in a vibrant red salwar suit, with her hair neatly tied back, she looked radiant as she smiled for the paparazzi. Anupam went for a classic black tuxedo.

Several videos and photos of the couple on the red carpet have since gone viral. Among the most heartwarming moments circulating on social media is one where Anupam Kher, without saying a word, subtly switched sides to give Kirron her best angle for a picture-perfect shot. Another clip shows their son-actor Sikander Kher posing with his parents, and he gently held his mother's hand, escorting her towards the theatre.

Kirron's appearance drew mixed reactions from fans. While many were emotional and happy to see her back, some expressed concern over her visibly frail health.

One user commented, "She looks so weak... I hope she gets better in health."

Another wrote, "Hope she becomes lively and healthy again."

A third added, "Look at Neena Gupta, she is so fit..."

About Kirron's health

Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, which Anupam Kher publicly disclosed in 2021. After completing her treatment, she gradually returned to work but has remained cautious about making public or professional appearances.