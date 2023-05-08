The southern state of Kerala was pulled to a state of shock after news about the Tanur boat tragedy which killed 22 people including women and children surfaced on the night of May 07.

According to local media reports, a two-storey boat toppled at Thooval Theeram Ottupuram beach, while it was sailing with tourists.

Amid rumors and speculations regarding the cause of the accident, statements from witnesses and localities indicate that the accident was nothing but a case of culpable negligence by authorities and the government.

The boat involved in the accident was meant for fishing purposes, but the owner of the vessel altered it to make it suitable to carry tourists and passengers.

Moreover, the boat only has the capacity to carry 20 people, but on the day of the accident, people associated with the boat gave 40 tickets and conducted the ride.

Municipality officials also told local media outlets that there were no life jackets in the boat, and despite compulsion, the owner of the boat never abided by the rules.

People in Tanur also alleged that several police complaints were also given to the police station, but no sufficient action was made.

"As the municipality, along with people in the area complained about the boat, the police initially took an action, and made the boat stop operating for one day. However, the very next day, the boat again started operating, and finally, it ended up in such a mishap," a Municipal official told Mathrubhumi News.

The Municipal official also blamed the police for not taking necessary actions, which could have prevented such a tragedy.

Soon after the tragedy, prime minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each victim, while Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is currently on his way to Tanur.

However, authorities and government should make sure that it is their duty to do necessary actions to prevent such tragedies, as sometimes, compensations and graveyard visits will not be capable enough to wipe the tears of the families of the victims.