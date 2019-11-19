Kriti Kharbanda is a name that needs no introductions anymore. After creating a remarkable place for herself in the southern film industry, Kriti has also managed to impress one and all in Bollywood. With Housefull 4 having just released and Pagalpanti's release right at the corner, Kriti has her bags full.

Success gone to the head?

However, reports suggest that all these big-budget films and success of movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Raaz Reboot has apparently gone to her head. So much so that Kriti has been ousted from Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. A Deccan Chronicle report stated, "Yes, Kriti is no more part of the film. We have to still find a replacement."

"The production complained about multiple issues allegedly caused by Kriti and her team pertaining to her dates. This led to the makers taking a call whether to retain her or not. And so, they decided to do away with her and replace her at the earliest. They are still trying to work out a good actress to replace her because the film is slated to be released in April, and they want the shoot to be completed soon so they can get into the post-production mode," the report further stated.

Kriti confirms dating Pulkit Samrat

After denying and quashing rumours of her affair with Veerey Ki Wedding co-actor Pulkit Samrat, Kriti has finally confirmed that she indeed is in a relationship with him. Talking about the same, Kriti told TOI, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

Talking about Kriti, Pulkit had told IANS, "Working with her is insane. I wouldn't have been able to survive a couple of films if she was not my co-star."

The duo would be seen together in Pagalpanti which also stars John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela.