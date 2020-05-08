The popular web series "Four More Shots Please!" is set to get a third season, it was confirmed on Friday, and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes of the season.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy for Amazon Prime video, the series stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo. While Anu Menon directed the first season, Nupur Asthana had called the shots for season two.

Devika Bhagat, who scripted the two seasons so far, returns to write the third season. Ishita Moitra will pen the dialogues.

"In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the while their friendship will be their driving force", said Pritish Nandy, Chairman, Pritish Nandy Communications, banner that produces the show.

"The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their stories as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship," Pritish Nandy said.

"Four More Shots Please!" follows four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai. They are not ashamed about their sexual desires and unabashed about how they lead their lives. They mess up but also own up to their mistakes. They are successful and yet face failure in certain aspects of life.

This is the first web series assignment for Tannishtha as a director. Last year she made her debut as a writer-filmmaker with the film "Roam Rome Mein, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui opposite herself. The film has done the rounds of the global film festival circuit and is awaiting commercial release.

Launched in April, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" is the most-watched show from India so far this year on Amazon Prime Video.

"The response to 'Four More Shots Please!' has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched show from India this year. The first season was one of the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and season two has set yet another benchmark," said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, adding that the next chapter will be "groundbreaking".

The show also features Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.