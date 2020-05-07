After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1, the fans and cine-goers across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of its second part. There is a huge crazy around the movie which seems to have made the Amazon Prime to offer a big amount for the digital rights of the upcoming Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer.

Three Times the Higher Amount

Rumours are rife that Amazon Prime has initiated talks with the makers of KGF 2 over acquiring the rights. The OTT had reportedly paid Rs 18 crore for the digital rights of KGF 1. Now, it has reportedly offered three times the higher amount for the upcoming movie.

KGF 2 is much bigger than KGF 1 in terms of budget which will obviously reflect in the making. The makers have already brought in Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for the key roles. By Yash's own admission, the director is using 5000 people for the similar scenes which used to have 2000 people in the first part of the movie which clearly reveals that the makers are not making any compromise.

The Exact Amount

Amazon Prime seems to have taken all these factors into consideration and quoted a never-before heard amount for KGF 2. Well, the OTT has offered Rs 55 crore for the digital rights of all the versions of the movie.

However, there is no clarity on whether Hombale Films has accepted the offer or still negotiating a better deal.

Lockdown Impact

The shooting of the Yash-starrer is almost completed. The lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak has brought all the activities related to film industry to a standstill. The makers have already announced that KGF 2 will release on 23 October.

It has to be seen whether the delay in the completion of the shooting would have any impact on the flick.

KGF 2 is a gangster movie which tells the story of Rocky Bhai as the world's powerful man. Sanjay Dutt enacts the character of Adheera.