Tanmay Bhat, who was removed from his position of CEO of All India Bakchod (AIB), had been at the receiving end ever since he was accused of inaction against Utsav Chakraborty who was alleged of sexual misconduct by a girl during the #MeToo movement in October last year.

Last month, AIB had announced that Tanmay's suspension was lifted, but he will no longer be holding the position of CEO adding that AIB YouTube channel was "dead for the foreseeable future".

The comedian had been struggling to get back to his feet after getting isolated by the people in the industry. And now, in a series of videos on Instagram, Tanmay has revealed that he has been diagnosed with clinical depression. He said that he is getting super worried that his state of paralysis is permanent.

Read Tanmay Bhat's full statement here.

"Just want to put something out there. I haven't done this in so long. A lot of you have been writing in on me, asking me what am I up to, asking me what is going on with AIB, why I am not on Comicstaan, why I am not doing stand-up, why I am not posting anymore etc. So I just thought that I would address some of it in one go. I think after everything that happened in October I just mentally checked out. I feel almost paralyzed, unable to participate socially, offline or online.

I think a big part of my self worth growing up as someone who looked like me became my work. For most of my adult I life I worked at a company that I was trying to build. Letting the office go, all the people who worked with us, having to say goodbye to that took a toll on me mentally and physically. Which finally came to a headway around the end of last year, where the doctors told me I was diagnosed with clinical depression and maybe I should consider to do something about it.

A lot of you have been asking fair questions - why don't you move on, why don't you rebuild, but for some reason, I have just watched something that I have worked for last part of my adult life come crashing down. I have just been staring at the rubble going 'what now?'

I don't think I've been strong enough to be able to pick myself. It's been a few months since the doctor told me to start medication. I honestly sometimes get super worried that this state of paralysis is permanent. I sometimes feel I might never get back to being who I was or operating to my potential.

It's nice to know there are still people out there who are rooting for us and me. I am still clueless about any answers to questions like when will I be back and doing what. I don't know. I'm still feeling extremely paralysed to even put out this message because in my head no one wants to work with a depressed comedian and that's an oxymoron.

But at some point I just got to get up and start fixing this stuff. I owed you guys a thank you. That's all for now."