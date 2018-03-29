Tanishaa Mukerji has become the latest celebrity to be trolled online. The actress shared a few pictures of hers on Instagram where she was seen sporting a loose crop top with lingerie.

One of her images got heavily trolled as she looked extremely thin. The trolls blatantly shamed her for the photo.

Comments like "so skinny" and "anorexic" flashed on her timeline.

Take a look at some of the harsh remarks on Tanishaa's picture:

choitalimittra: She is looking so anorexic! totally skeleton look!

rohan_verma_rohan: Apke spare parts ko repairng ki jaroorat hai.....spcly Shakal Ko

sameer.7746: so skinny looks like a TB patient

aaryen_thakur: Hehe dam lga k to pet andar kr rkha h tbhi to haddiya bhar a gyi

realsubham: Sorry but Skinny

sadiajaved10: Too much photoshopped..

From Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma to Sushant Singh Rajput, almost every Bollywood celeb has been a soft target for trolls online these days.

Tanishaa, who has been missing from the silver screen for a long time, was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Kajol's sister made national news with her controversial stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 7. Her closeness with Armaan Kohli was one of the highlights of the season.

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who lost oodles of weight after her pregnancy, was trolled for turning "size zero" again.

The image was clicked at the Summer Couture Week 2018 in Singapore where Kareena turned showstopper with Kartik Aaryan for ace designer Manish Malhotra to showcase his collection.

But she ended up showcasing her midriff from her outfit, which invited a lot of criticism on social media.