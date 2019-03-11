In a shocking case of blatant racism, actress Tanishaa Mukerji was mocked and insulted for her skin colour at a posh hotel in New York by the staff. The incident happened when Tanishaa, who had gone to New York to attend the CRY America charity gala, was enjoying a party with her friends at a hotel in New York.

In a chat with Mid-day, Tanishaa revealed that they were generally partying and having a good time when one of the employees started passing nasty and insensitive comments at her. Recalling the incident, Mukerji said that she was polite and didn't quite understand what could have triggered such a behaviour from the employee suddenly who also said that they looked like they couldn't speak English.

Further elaborating on the fiasco, Tanishaa said that this was the first time she faced racism and the incident has left her deeply disturbed. She also said that she tried to capture the whole thing on camera but was stopped by the hotel staff from doing so.

This is not the first time when a Bollywood celeb has faced racism in a foreign land. Shilpa Shetty too had been a victim. Shilpa Shetty claimed to have faced racism at an airport in Australia at the hands of a female airline staffer who she called her "grumpy".

The actress said she was treated badly for being "brown" at Sydney airport when she was travelling to Melbourne on September 23. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan too had claimed to have been stopped for hours for checks at an airport in the US due to his name, especially during the release of his film My Name is Khan in 2010. Actress Richa Chadha had also faced racism in Georgia last year.