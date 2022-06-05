Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has announced power cuts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Chennai on Monday, June 6.

The Tangedco in a statement said that there would be power cuts in Tambaram-Pallikaranai and Mylapore areas.

In Tambaram- Pallikaranai areas power will be suspended in colonies near the 200 feet Radial road and Velachery main road, IIT colony and other nearby areas.

In Mylapore area, power supply will be suspended in Chandala Sahib street, VM Street, colonies near Pooramprakasam Road, Sivarajapuram, VR Pillai Street, and other surrounding areas.

Tangedco officials said that the power supply will be restored before 3 p.m.