Tamil TV actress and Vijay TV fame Chitra Kamaraj died by suicide, aged 28. The news has come as a shock to the world of TV and cinema.

Known for playing the role of Mullai in the popular show Pandian Stores, the actor was found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai.

It is said that VJ Chithra had finished shooting at EVP film city and had returned to her hotel room at 2:30 am.

She was staying with her fiance, businessman Hemanth, to whom she got engaged a few months ago. Local reports said Chithra died by suicide after undergoing depression.

Fans mourn

The actor's death has left her fans in despair. Her fans have taken to the internet to mourn the loss. She acted in several other serials, was a VJ, Anchor, news presenter, and a psychologist.

The actress had earned a huge fanbase through her role as Mullai, She was an avid social media user and used to entertain the fans with her endless beautiful photos and posts.