Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in the penultimate match of their home leg at Pro Kabaddi League season six on Wednesday, October 10.

When does the match start and how to watch it online

The Pro Kabaddi tie between the Thailaivas and the Bulls will start at 9 pm IST.

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Thalaivas vs Bulls preview

Thalaivas got their Pro Kabaddi 6 campaign off to a solid start by beating defending champions Patna Pirates in their tournament opener. However, Ajay Thakur's men haven't been able to build on the opening day-win.

In fact, Thalaivas have gone on to lose their last two matches — against UP Yoddhas and Telugu Titans — and are in danger of finishing their home leg with an under-par record.

Thalaivas are heading into the match on the back of a 28-33 defeat to the Titans, who rode on star rider Rahul Chaudhari, who got his PKL 6 campaign off to a solid start with nine raid points against his favourite opponents.

Thakur and Athul MS shone for the Thalaivas but it was not enough as Vishal Bharadwaj and Abozar Mohajermighani did excellently well in the corners.

Thalaivas are in for another stiff test in what will be the second South Indian derby of the season as the Bulls have stacked their team with some top quality raiders.

In Rohit Kumar and Kashiling Adake, the Bulls have two of the most dangerous raiders. The latter will have extra motivation as he needs just six more points to reach the 500-mark in the league.

Manjeet Chhillar and Amit Hooda face a stiff test but the experienced campaigners will be hoping to keep the Bulls quiet and help the Thalaivas bring their home campaign back on track.

Team news - Squads

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajay Thakur (captain), Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh, K Jayasselan, Atul MS, Chan Sik Park, Anil Sharma, Abhinandan Chandel, D Gopu, Vimal Raj, Jae Min Lee, Amit Hooda, C. Arun, D Pradap, Rajnish.

Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar, Kashiling Adake, Harish Naik, Pawan Kumar, Mahender Singh, Jasmer Singh Gulia, Raju Lal Choudhary, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim, Sandeep, Jawahar Vivek, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, Nitesh BR, Anil, Anand V, Rohit, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh