A young reporter of a Tamil TV channel, who was reporting on illegal sale of ganja and government poramboke land, was thrashed to death in Kundrathur area near Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday night.

Poramboke land is the land that doesn't fall under the list of revenue records.

G Moses, the 29-year-old journalist with Tamilian TV, was facing death threats and was attacked with sickles and murdered him in cold blood in Kundrathur, a suburb in Kancheepuram district in the outskirts of Chennai.

Four people of a gang involved in illegal land and ganja sales have been arrested by the police in connection with his death, The News Minute reported.

Tamil scribe exposes massive illegal op

Moses was reporting for a show on the channel, Sirappu Paarvai (Special focus) in which he exposed undercover operations of illegal trades in the region. He had exposed a gang involved in ganja sales in the region in the show and had received threats from the gang.

However, the police said that the incident happened after the reporter demanded a bribe from a real estate businessman for not reporting the matter, according to The New Indian Express.

Moses' father is also a journalist reporting for a Tamil daily, Malai Tamizhagam.

On Sunday night, the reporter went up to a lake in the neighborhood with youth familiar to the family in this village, Nallur near Somangalam in Kundrathur. Meanwhile, a couple of assailants appeared out of nowhere and tried to attack him. He attempted to flee but was chased down and murdered by the assailants.

When his father, Gnanaraj heard his cries, he rushed out to his help but by then the assailants fled the spot. Moses was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to the Times of India, miscreants had encroached a government-owned land and were planning to carry out some construction activity there. Some people removed the stones placed to mark the plots. The anti-social elements suspected that Moses was behind the incident and plotted to murder him.

According to Tamil Nadu Women Journalists Forum, Moses had complained to the police that his life was under threat but no action was taken.