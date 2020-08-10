Well-known producer V Swaminathan has passed away at a private hospital on Monday, 10 August, due to Covid-19. He was aged 62 and survived by his two sons.

"#lakshmimoviemakers producer #VSwaminathan passed away today! He was admitted in a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for #COVID19! My prayers and strength to his family! May his soul rest in peace SparklesBouquet. [sic]" PR and event manager, Riaz K Ahmed confirmed the news on Twitter.

V Swaminathan had produced many movies in collaboration with K Muralidharan and G Venugopal on the banner of Lakshmi Movie Makers. He was active in the industry for over two decades and made films with many leading names of Kollywood that include Kamal Haasan, Sarath Kumar, Vijayakanth, Karthik, Ajith, Vijay and Suriya.

Kamal Haasan's Anbe Sivam, Unnai Thedi, Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen, Priyamudan with Ajith Kumar and Bhagavathi with Thalapathy Vijay along with a few others.

His son Ashwin Raja is an actor who worked in a few movies that include Kumki. He had tied the knot in June.

This is the first reported death due to coronavirus in Kollywood. Check out netizens' reaction to his death:

