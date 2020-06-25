Actor Ashwin Raja ties the knot to his ladylove in low-key event

Actor Ashwin Raja has married his girlfriend Vidyashree in a low-key event on Wednesday, 24 June. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members, relatives, and close friends.

According to the reports, the wedding, which was performed as per the Hindu customs, was an intimate affair due to the lockdown restrictions. A couple of pictures from their marriage are out on social media in which the couple is seen wearing a traditional wedding dress.

Ashwin Raja and Vidyashree have been in a relationship for four years. The couple decided to tie the knot after both the families gave a green signal for their marriage.

The actor is the son of producer Swaminathan, who owns the production house, Lakshmi Movie Maker. Raja started his acting career with M Rajesh's comedy film Boss Engira Bhaskaran. It is his performance in Prabhu Solomon's Kumki which earned him popularity.

It has to be noted that the movie name became his prefix, thereafter.

He has worked in over 30 movies in the last decade. He has been part of the movies of stars like Arya, Dhanush, Santhanam, and Vijay Sethupathi. The 30-year old acted Harish Kalyan's Dhanusu Raasi Neyargaleand Jyothika's Jackpot in 2020.

Coming to his newly-married wife, she has done her post-graduation in the US. She hails from the KK Nagar in Chennai.