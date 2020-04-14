Tamilians across the globe will celebrate the New Year as per the Tamil calendar on Tuesday, 14 April in 2020. This year's Tamil New Year, which is known as Puthandu or Puthuvarusham, is called 'Veeriyezhal' (Sarvari in Sanksrit).

The Tamil calendar has a 60-year cycle and each year has a different name. According to the Tamil calendar, 2020 is the 34th year in the cycle. The outgoing year was called 'Ezhilmaral' and the next year will be 'Keezharai.'

How Tamil New Year is celebrated?

A tray consisting of vegetables, fruits, betel leaves, gold ornaments and a mirror is placed in the pooja room and one would view his face in the mirror once he wakes up in the morning before engaging in other activities. Reading the Panchangam or the almanac is the long-followed tradition among those who celebrate the day.

Tamils make it special by wearing new clothes, preparing sweets and by visiting temples. As per beliefs, Lord Brahma started the process of creating the universe on this auspicious day.

Tamil New Year Greetings, Quotes, Wishes to share with your family and friends

The beginning is the most important part of the work. Happy Tamil New Year.

New Year's Day is every man's birthday. Happy Puthandu.

Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don't resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.

May you dedicate the New Year to humanity and the betterment of the world at large. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Tamil New Year.

May the bad times you faced in the year in the last 12 months be your stepping stones to success and may you be blessed with many happy moments in 2020. Happy Puthandu.

Let this New Year begin with a lot of hopes & inspiration to you. Eniya Puthandu Vazthukal !!!

A new beginning, fresh hopes and new horizons to reach. May the Sun radiate all the goodness of life in the coming year and always! Puthandu Vazthukal!

May the divine power gives you enough strength for tolerating highs and lows of life with calmness. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Let this Tamil New Year remove your worries and errors and fill the days with happiness unlimited.

Wishing you and your family A healthy and wealthy life ahead. Happy New Year

Do all the best you can, by all the ways u can, in all the manners u can, in all the occasions you can and at all the opportunity you can. A very happy Tamil New Year 2020.

May this New Year bring many opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life and may your resolutions for the days ahead stay firm, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements.