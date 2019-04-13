Kollywood cine-goers will get to watch some of the hit movies on television this Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year (April 14). From Rajinikanth's Petta to Vijay Sethupathi's Seethakathi, leading channels have decided to telecast big movies in what is considered as a battle for the TRPs.

Indeed, the celebration will begin on Saturday and end on Sunday, festival day. Here, we are giving you the list of movies which will be telecast on Vijay TV, Sun TV and Zee Tamil:

Vijay TV Movies:

Movie Name: Seethakathi

Telecast Timings: Saturday (13 April) at 10.30 am

Vijay Sethupathi's Seethakathi is a cricially-acclaimed movie, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The movie is about a veteran theatre artist who forays into the world of cinema.

Movie Name: Banumathi

Telecast Timings: Saturday (13 April) at 2.00 pm

Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi's Banumathi is the Tamil dubbed movie of hit Telugu hit film Fidaa. The movie revolves around an NRI and a village belle, whose relationship went through a lot of troubles, leading them to part ways, but destiny brings them together.

Movie Name: Adanga Maaru

Telecast Timings: Sunday (14 April) at 11.00 am

Jayam Ravi's Adanga Maaru is a thriller, directed by Karthik Thangavel. It is revenge story of an ex-cop who avenges the death of his loved ones.

Movie Name: Saamy 2

Telecast Timings: Sunday (14 April) at 5.30 pm

Hari's Saamy 2 stars Vikram and Keerthy Suresh in the leads. It is an action thriller story about a cop seeking revenge against those who killed his parents.

Sun TV Movies

Movie Name: LKG

Telecast Timings: Sunday (14 April) at 11 am

RJ Balaji's LKG turned out to be a surprising hit at the box office. It is a political satire which is a humorous take on the current-day politics and politicians.

Movie Name: Petta

Telecast Timings: Sunday (14 April) at 6.30 pm

The biggest among the festival movie is Petta, which is credited to be the highest grossing movie of 2019 in Kollywood. It tells the story of a warden who has pledged to save the life of his loved one from enemies.

Zee Tamil Movies

Movie Name: Lakshmi

Telecast Timings: Sunday (14 april) at 3.30 pm

Prabhu Deva and Ditya Bhande's Lakshmi is musical dance movie. The movie tells the story of a 10-year old girl, who dreams to win a competition.

Zee Tamil has preferred to screen 2.0 once again it a matter of a week. The Rajinikanth-starrer was telecast last weekend.

Telecast timings: Sunday (14 April) at 6.30 pm

The movie is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran – The Robot. It is a science fiction which throws light on the electo-magnetic radiation caused due to mobile phones.