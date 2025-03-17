Amid criticism from the BJP circles, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has defended his government's decision to replace the rupee symbol (₹) with 'Ru' in the state budget for 2025-26.

This move, according to Stalin, is a demonstration of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s commitment to the Tamil language. However, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has criticized this decision, calling it a secessionist sentiment. However, Stalin countered by pointing out that even the Union minister had used 'Ru' in some contexts.

Stalin addressed the controversy in his regular Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You) video series, stating, We had put 'Ru' in the budget logo to show our commitment to the language policy. But those who don't like Tamil have made it big news.

He accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to impose Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP) and vowed to resist any such efforts.

The Tamil Nadu government's decision to use 'Ru'—derived from Rubaai, the Tamil equivalent of rupee—has reignited the state's long-standing opposition to Hindi imposition.

The 'Ru' Controversy and Its Political Ramifications

In English, "Rupees" is abbreviated as "Rs."—a detail that doesn't seem to concern critics, yet the new rupee symbol has sparked controversy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin remarked. He also took aim at Sitharaman, accusing her of prioritizing comments on the rupee symbol while neglecting Tamil Nadu's financial needs.

Stalin pointed out that the state had repeatedly sought funds for MGNREGA, disaster relief, and education, only to be met with silence from the Centre.

Reaffirming Tamil Nadu's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula, Stalin warned that any attempt to impose Hindi would lead to a "language war." He further accused the BJP of attempting to diminish Tamil Nadu's political influence through delimitation, alleging that the move was a calculated effort to reduce the state's Lok Sabha representation.

Echoing this sentiment, Tamil Nadu's Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi asserted that "Tamil and English are more than enough for us," highlighting the state's strong track record in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that there is "no question of imposing any language" but expressed concern over an excessive reliance on foreign languages, which he believes weakens students' linguistic and cultural foundations.

What began as a debate over a currency symbol has escalated into a broader political confrontation. Tamil Nadu remains resolute in its resistance to Hindi imposition, while the BJP-led Centre continues to advocate for a uniform education policy.

The rupee symbol controversy has only deepened the rift between the two, setting the stage for an intense political battle in the months ahead.

Stalin has also proposed the formation of a Joint Action Committee to address concerns over the upcoming Union government's delimitation plan. He suggested using the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating seats in the Lok Sabha for 30 years starting in 2026.

The proposal was made during an all-party meeting in Chennai, which was attended by opposition parties including AIADMK, Congress, and Left parties.