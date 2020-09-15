Tamil Nadu theatre owners have slammed filmmaker Bharathiraja for his latest comment over the ongoing dispute between the Tamil Nadu producers and theatre owners. It comes a day after he threatened the exhibitors of releasing movies directly on the OTT platforms if they do not agree to the terms laid by the Tamil Film Active Producers Association.

"Theatre owners can't dictate terms. We want to screen movies in theatres on our terms as product is ours. If theatres don't agree to our terms, we will embrace OTT platforms," Bharathiraja is quoted as saying by film critic Sreedhar Pillai in a tweet.

"Like how you fix term for your product we have the rights to fix the same as we are the one who is going to sell your product. Better release all the movies to OTT, as @VettriTheatres said Big Space like theatres can be converted to anything. Wishing you very all the best," Ram Muthuram Cinemas tweeted.

Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director of Vettri Theatres, criticised Bharathiraja's comments in strong words by stating that OTT release would not impact theatre owners, considering the real-estate value for their properties.

He posted, "If a film is producers product , then the theatre is my product, so the terms are always negotiable & the same the same applies to OTT. So there is no way, just one segment can dictate terms. If OTT giving the best offer, why still hold on, jus go ahead, sell & make max profit. So the faint vision of OTT is the future, LET IT BE. End of theatres, LET IT BE. A single theatre in TN is a huge property considering the real estate value. This big asset has immense potential to turn into any commercial business format. End of all, WE GOT NOTHING TO LOSE !"

Bharathiraja was responding to the comments made by Tirupur Subramaniam, president of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, that they would be forced to convert the cinema halls into convention halls and or screen the IPL tournament which is ready to take off soon.

The producers have kept six demands before the theatre owners over revenue sharing issues. Both the associations are unwilling to soften the stand.