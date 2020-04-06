P Bharathiraja had lashed out at Kajal Aggarwal over her alleged degrading comments about the Tamil film industry in 2013. The National Award winning filmmaker had called her "an arrogant person" after a controversy broke out during the release of her Hindi movie Special 26.

The director had stated that he felt ashamed of himself for working with Kajal Aggarwal. P Bharathiraja had refused to comment further saying that she does not know how to respect the deserving people at the first place and such comment from her had not come as a surprise to him, while declaring her an arrogant person.

The ace filmmaker, who worked with the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, had worked Kajal Aggarwal with Bommalattam.

So, what exactly did Kajal Aggarwal say?

In an interview with The Times of India, the Thuppakki actress, during the promotional interview of Akshay Kumar's Special 26, said that Telugu film industry is better than Tamil since it gives respect to women. "Yes, there is a difference. I prefer the Telugu film industry as women are respected more than they are in the Tamil film industry. In Tamil cinema, they care only about their hero, who is God. Of course, I don't give a shit and go and sit in my van,"she was quoted as saying by the daily.

Her comments had not gone well with Kollywood and fans who had come down heavily on the actress. However, the issue died once Kajal Aggarwal reportedly gave a clarification on the issue.

Yet the incident did not have much impact on her career as the actress continued to get offers.

She worked in many big movies like Vijay's Jilla and Mersal and Ajith Kumar's Vivegam. Now, she has Kamal Haasan's mega-budget film Indian 2, which was in the news recently over an accident which killed three on the sets.