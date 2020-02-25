A week after the mishap on Indian 2 sets, which took three lives, Kamal Haasan has written a letter to Lyca Productions, urging them ensure safety of the cast and crew involved in the shooting. The multifaceted talent has stated that such incidents "destroys confidence" of the people and questioned the makers on the steps taken by them to restore faith in the cast and crew following the accident.

The Ulaganayagan has reminded the production house that is its duty to ensure the people affected by the incident to be given best medical help and support the families "financially and emotionally."

The positive steps taken by the production house will only restore the faith of cast and crew to come back to the shooting, says the actor.

On 19 February, an accident killed three people on the sets of Indian 2, while leaving over 12 people severely injured. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Shankar had a narrow escape.

Check out the complete Press Release of Kamal Haasan

With a deep sense of anguish, I write this. The events that happened on the night of 19th February 2020 continues to haunt. People with whom we were laughing, eating and working together are no longer there and the realisation that they will never be back is most remorseful.

I was just a few seconds and fewer metres away from the spot where the mishap occurred and miraculously escaped from joining the list of fatalities. I can hardly express my trauma and agony in words. Our ability to compensate can and should never be equated to our sense of responsibility. With so many human lives involved in a shoot, the paramount importance for the Production is to ensure safety of people involved in the shoot. Accidents of this kind only destroy the confidence and belief of the entire team, in the Production team. I want to understand the steps taken by the Production team to ensure the safety of the artists, crew and other technicians involved in the shoot and also the kind of insurance that the Production team has taken. Any loss, cost, damage, risk undergone on account of the Production team failing to carry out what they ought to have carried out has to be compensated in full and at the earliest.

As Producers you should ensure the best of medical help to each of those who have been admitted and provide the affected families your utmost support during this time of need, both financially and emotionally.

You should ensure to implement all guidelines on safety and institute an audit process to assess safety standards at shoot locations before commencement of any shoot. Only by such positive and proactive steps, the Production team can demonstrate its diligence in adhering to safety requirements and thereby restore the confidence of the cast and crew (including me) to report back for shoot.