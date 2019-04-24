The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination, TNDGE, has released the dates for the exam results. According to the notification, Tamil Nadu SSLC or class 10 results will be announced on April 29.

The results are expected to come out in the morning since the class 12 results were also declared at 9.30 am on April 19. The class 11 examination results will be announced on May 8.

Over 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10 examinations which were held between March 14 and March 29. Students are expected to have a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject to pass the examinations and go to the next class.

You can check your results by following the steps given below