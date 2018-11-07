The additional special personal assistant of Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar and his two sons were killed in an accident on the Grand Southern Trunk Road in Cuddalore district Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the car in which Loganathan and his sons-Nirmal Kumar and Sivaraman were travelling rammed into a state transport corporation bus bound for Kallakurichi from Veppur, police said.

The three were killed on the spot, police added.

In an official release, Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the death of Loganathan and his sons.