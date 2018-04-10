Minister of Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar said that the decision to move IPL matches from Chennai is a decision of the Cricket Board.

He added, "The ball is in the Cricket Board's court. As far as protests are concerned, the law will take its own course." With Tamil Nadu's Cauvery river water sharing row with Karnataka hotting up, there were speculations that a few IPL matches of the present season might be shifted to Kerala.

However, Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla said that they had spoken to the concerned authorities, who have given the assurance to provide adequate security during the matches in Chennai.