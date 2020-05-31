Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Sunday, May 31 announced the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till June 30 with some relaxations in the restrictions like the operation of state transport buses. In a statement issued, Palaniswami said barring Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram district, 50 per cent of the public transport buses will be operated.

Private buses will be allowed to ply on permitted routes. According to Palaniswami, buses can ply only with 60 per cent passenger seat occupancy. However, the bank on inter-state bus transport continues to be under the ban.

The other relaxations effective from June 1 for those within the Greater Chennai Police limits excepting containment zones:

IT companies can function with 20 per cent employee strength subject to a maximum of 40 employees.

Other private sector organisations and function with 50 per cent worker strength.

All showrooms can function -except those in malls- with 50 per cent workforce subject to a condition that not more than five customers are inside the shop.

Restaurants, tea stalls are allowed dine-in dine-in facility from June 8 with 50 per cent seating capacity with air conditioners switched off.

Plying of taxis (maximum of three passengers), auto-rickshaws (two passengers) and cycle rickshaws are allowed.

Barbershops and beauty salons are allowed to function without air conditioners.

Appreciating the selfless work of the 33,000 conservancy staff in Chennai, Palaniswami announced an honorarium of Rs 2,500.

He also announced seven days quarantining of people living in Chennai slums suffering from COVID-19 co-morbidities like blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments and financial support of Rs 1,000 will be paid to such persons when they are sent back home.

The relaxations for other areas: