Holidays are big occasion for Tamil TV channels as they try to bring out their best content in their bid to increase their TRP numbers. Every channel plans their content in advance and air hit films to boosts their revenues.

Like Pongal and Puthandu, 1 May too has become an important date for the TV channels as the people will be in the mood to watch movies on a World Labour Day holiday. Like every year, leading channels are set to screen big films and here we are giving you the complete list of films that will be telecast on Thala Ajith's birthday.

Movies on Sun TV

Jayam Ravi's science fiction Tik Tik Tik at 12.30 pm.

Thalapathy Vijay's revenge drama Theri will be telecast at 3.30 pm.

Ajith and Nayanthara's Viswasam will be aired at 6.30 pm.

Movies on Jaya TV

Ajith and Nayanthara's action thriller Arrambam will be telecast at 9.30 am.

Ajith and Shruti Haasan's Vedalam will be aired at 4.30 pm on Jaya TV.

Ajith, Anushka and Trisha's Yennai Arindhaal will be aired at 8 pm on Jaya TV.

Other Channels

Horror comedy Hello Naan Pei Pesuren will be aired at 10.30 am on KTV.

Karthik Thangavel-directorial Adanga Maru, which stars Jayam Ravi, will be telecast at 2.30 pm on Vijay TV.

Ajith's Ji will be aired on J Movies at 7 am and 4 pm. His Anjaneya will be telecast at 7 pm.