Hours after rumours of a reunion surfaced, the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) has denied the reports of joining hands with the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and stated that it will continue to operate as an independent guild working for the welfare of the film industry.

A report on a daily had claimed that both the Tamil Film Producers Council and Tamil Film Active Producers Association are joining hands after sorting out the differences of opinions. It comes after Murali Ramasamy, the president of the TFPC met newly-elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Now, responding to the reports, the official account of the newly formed guild tweeted, "Hi @timesofindia this news is wrong. We continue to operate as an independent Association for the welfare of our Members. We will ofcourse work together with Chamber & TFPC on overall Tamil film industry issues but we will remain independent. Pl.noteWriting hand. [sic]"

Office-Bearers

With the support of over 50 producers, the newly guild was formed under the leadership of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraaja, the president of the Tamil Film Active Producers Association in 2020. T Siva is the Secretary, Thiagarajan is the Treasurer, G Dhananjayan, and SR Prabhu have been elected as the Vice-Presidents of the producers' council with Lalit Kumar and Suresh Kamatchi being appointed as Joint Secretaries.

Apart from launching a website and creating social media pages for the guild, the office bearers also inaugurated a new office in Chennai. However, many people from the film fraternity requested the TFAPC not to break TFPC and urged the office bearers to join hands with the existing council for the progress of the film industry which has been badly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

With the clarification coming out officially from the guild, the newly-formed association has sent out a message once again that they have taken a firm stand.