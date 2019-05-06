Director Sathish Chandrasekaran of Darling 2 fame has been arrested in Teynampet, Chennai, for allegedly assaulting a woman.

According to reports, Sathish Chandrasekaran and his friends were partying at an upscale hotel in Anna Salai when he confronted a woman over an argument before slapping her in an inebriated situation.

With the intervention of the hotel management, the situation was brought to control, but the woman filed a complaint with the cops who recovered the CCTV footage before arresting him. More details about the incident are awaited.

Sathish Chandrasekaran made his directorial debut with Darling 2, a horror film starring Kalaiyarasan, Maya, Rameez Raja, Kaali Venkat and Arjunan. The 2016 film had failed to set the box office on fire like its predecessor in the franchise.