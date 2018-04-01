Tamil director CV Rajendran passes away at 81, following some age-related ailments on Sunday morning. The news about his death saddened his fans, who took to Twitter to pay tributes to him.

Ace Director CV Rajendran was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness and was recently admitted to Miot Hospital in Chennai. He breathed his last at the hospital at 8 am Sunday.

CV Rajendran worked with CV Sridhar as assistant director in the Hindi film Dil Ek Mandir and the Tamil movie Nenjam Marappathillai 1963. He went on to assist the director in the next five movies and gained experience and knowledge of successful filmmaking. He made his debut as an independent director with Anubavam Pudhumai in 1967.

Having made his mark with debut venture, CV Rajendran went on to nearly 60 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film. He also directed other superstars like Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar, Jeetendra, Jaishankar, Vishnuvardhan V Ravichandran and Srinath.

CV Rajendran teamed up with superstar and Sivaji Ganesan and they proved to be the hit combo of 1970s and 80s. Ramesh Bala confirmed that his classics movie Paava Mannipu starring Sivaji Ganesan would be re-released soon. He tweeted, "Nadigar Thilagam #SivajiGanesan 's Yesteryear classics #PaavaMannipu and #Raja (Directed by #CVRajendran who incidentally passed away today) will re-release soon.."

The news about CV Rajendran's death came as a rude shock to many celebs, film critics and movie buffs, who took to Twitter to share their sadness and pay their tributes his departed soul.

Producer Dhananjayan Govind was shocked to hear the news about CV Rajendran's death, and tweeted: "Very sad to know the passing away of one of the finest Directors #CVRajendran sir. May his soul rest in peace ...he directed many popular films with top Actors "

Noted film critic Sreedhar Pillai tweeted: "RIP #CVRajendran , popular yesteryear director. He had directed many popular films with top actors including the legendary Sivaji Ganesan."

Ramesh Bala, an observer of the industry, tweeted: "Veteran Tamil Director #CVRajendran who directed #SivagamiyinSelvan , #UllasaParavaigal , #Garjanai , #Sangili , #Chiranjeevi (Telugu) passed away in #Chennai May his soul RIP!"