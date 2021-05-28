Tamil actress Shantini Deva of Naadodigal fame has reportedly lodged a complaint against former AIADMK minister Manikandan of impregnating and forcing her to abort a few times. She has accused me of threatening to kill her and leaking her private pictures if she went to the public about their illicit affair.

Shantini Deva's Allegations

In her complaint, Shantini Deva has alleged that they were in a relationship for five years. She further claims that he got closer to her stating that he was not getting proper care from his wife. They were friends initially and gradually it turned into a relationship.

Shantini Deva adds that she became pregnant several times and every time he forced her to abort. "He also used to threaten me saying that he could even kill me as he belongs to the ruling party. He also threatened my parents and we have evidence for it," she says.

The Naadodigal actress has also submitted the proofs of him sending private pics taken without her knowledge and threatening to leak them if she goes to the public about their relationship.

Shantini Deva is a Malaysian citizen, who had also worked in the film like Vaagai Sooda Vaa, is currently sharing screen space with Aishwarya Dutta and Julie in Bigg Boss Tamil fame in PUBG.

Who is Manikandan?

He was elected from Ramanathapuram constituency in 2016 for the 15thTamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. and became the minister of the Information Technology Department portfolio in the Government of Tamil Nadu. Manikandan, who is a doctor by profession, had a meteoric rise in the party, before rubbing the party leaders the wrong way.

His controversial comments against the then AIADMK Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Animal Husbandary Minister Udumalai K Radhakrishnan over slashing Arasu cable subscription tariff had not gone well with the party members. As a result, he was sacked from the posts.