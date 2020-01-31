Despite becoming the runner-up in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Aishwarya Dutta has not been flooded with offers. After the show went off air, she was not much in the news and did not hit headlines. Now, her latest act will surely bring her under limelight and also likely to create a controversy.

Aishwarya Dutta Drops All her Clothes

Well, Aishwarya Dutta has gone nude for a scene in her upcoming movie PUBG (Pollatha Ulagil Bayangara Game). The actress has dropped all her clothes for a sequence which has been shot by the crew on Thursday, 30 January.

The actress has not forcefully done it, but the script demanded her to go full nude, say reports. It is said that this sequence is expected to create much more controversy than Amala Paul's daring scene, where she had covered her assets with tissue papers, in Aadai.

The sequence in the latest movie has come out with, as per the PUBG team. Aishwarya Dutta's guts to enact the sequence to do justice for the movie has been appreciated.

The movie has Arjuman, Shanthini, Anitra Nair, Motta Rajendran, Julie and many others in the cast. It is directed by Vijay Sri, who made his directorial debut with Dhadha 87.

Aishwarya Dutta started her career with in Bollywood with Chalo Picnic Manayen. She entered Kollywood with Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum. Since then, she acted in handful of films, but Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 2 brought made her a household name in Tamil Nadu.